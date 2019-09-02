Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) Reaches $4.29 After 6.00% Up Move; Shorts at TELE2 AB ORDINARY SHARES (TLTZF) Lowered By 12.06%

TELE2 AB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TLTZF) had a decrease of 12.06% in short interest. TLTZF’s SI was 2.91M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.06% from 3.31 million shares previously. With 29,000 avg volume, 100 days are for TELE2 AB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TLTZF)’s short sellers to cover TLTZF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 100 shares traded. Tele2 AB (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 506,636 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Assessment of Comfort & Ocular Surface Parameters w Novel Designs of Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Universal Eye Drop Adherence Monitor to Measure and Improve Adherence to Ocular Medications; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 19/03/2018 – NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the Univers; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ocular Findings in Women With Primary Antiphospholipid Syndrome; 14/05/2018 – Opaleye Management Buys New 3% Position in Ocular Therapeutix; 27/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension – touchOPHTHALMOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52CThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $189.26 million company. It was reported on Sep, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $4.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OCUL worth $11.36 million more.

More notable recent Tele2 AB (OTCMKTS:publ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VW eligible for U.S. public sector contracts – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dundee Corp.: Possibly Rising From The Dead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Subtle Nuances Of SoftBank – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tele2 AB (OTCMKTS:publ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gazprom reports 1H results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sobi to sell priority review voucher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Tele2 AB , a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company has market cap of $9.78 billion. The firm offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. The company has market cap of $189.26 million. The Company’s product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.

Analysts await Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Selling Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) CEO Antony Mattessich on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Keep Your Eye on These 4 Healthcare Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OCUL) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.