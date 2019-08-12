Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) Reaches $4.29 After 4.00% Down Move; Wayside Technology Group Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 168,049 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 19/03/2018 – NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the University of Wisconsin; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 15/05/2018 – IMPRIMIS PHARMACEUTICALS – SURFACE PHARMA INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF FINANCING TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOCUSED ON OCULAR SURFACE DISEASE; 08/03/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the Treatment of Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Universal Eye Drop Adherence Monitor to Measure and Improve Adherence to Ocular Medications; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ocular Coil Drug Delivery Comfort Trial (OCDC); 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety/Efficacy of Nepafenac Punctal Plug Delivery System Compared to Placebo to Control Ocular; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITISThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $202.47 million company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $4.12 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OCUL worth $8.10 million less.

Wayside Technology Group Inc (WSTG) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 7 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 7 trimmed and sold equity positions in Wayside Technology Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.83 million shares, down from 1.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wayside Technology Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

It closed at $12.5 lastly. It is up 19.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.39 million. It operates in two divisions, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. It has a 16.8 P/E ratio. The firm distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for firms, government organizations, and academic institutions.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. for 27,200 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 84,635 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 42,398 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,837 shares.

