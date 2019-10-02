Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) Reaches $3.08 After 3.00% Up Move; CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER ORDINARY SHARES (CHUEF) Shorts Decreased By 7.37%

The stock of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.03% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $3.075. About 744,108 shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 08/03/2018 – OCUL SAYS ANTICIPATING DEXTENZA NDA RESUBMISSION IN 1H; 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel; 08/03/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMITTED AMENDED IDE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR A PILOT STUDY OF EYEGATE OCULAR BANDAGE GEL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCUL); 19/03/2018 – NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the Univers; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: iStent Inject in OAG Subjects on 2 Pre-op Topical Ocular Hypotensive Medications; 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 09/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Symposium; 15/05/2018 – IMPRIMIS PHARMACEUTICALS – SURFACE PHARMA INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF FINANCING TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOCUSED ON OCULAR SURFACE DISEASE; 21/05/2018 – MANF Therapeutics Announces Publication in Society for Neuroscience eNeuro Journal of Human Ocular Distribution and Animal PhotThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $145.13 million company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $3.17 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OCUL worth $4.35 million more.

CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) had a decrease of 7.37% in short interest. CHUEF’s SI was 768,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.37% from 829,300 shares previously. It closed at $14.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. The company has market cap of $145.13 million. The Company’s product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.

Among 2 analysts covering Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ocular Therapeutix has $9 highest and $9 lowest target. $9’s average target is 192.68% above currents $3.075 stock price. Ocular Therapeutix had 7 analyst reports since April 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) rating on Friday, June 21. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $9 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) rating on Monday, June 24. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $9 target.

Analysts await Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.07% EPS growth.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.62 billion. The firm operates through Power Generation, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It generates electricity through geothermal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, biomass, and nuclear sources.