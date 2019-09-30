Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) Reaches $3.04 After 9.00% Down Move; Maplelane Capital Has Cut By $14.41 Million Its Ubiquiti Networks (Put) (UBNT) Stake

The stock of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 500,178 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 09/04/2018 – EyeGate Receives FDA Feedback on Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the Treatment of Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension; 31/05/2018 – NTC to Strengthen Its Ophthalmology Portfolio Through the Acquisition of Ocular Antibiotic Products; 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Anticipates DEXTENZA NDA Resubmission in 1H; 19/03/2018 – NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the University of Wisconsin; 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/03/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension – touchOPHTHALMOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – MANF Therapeutics Announces Publication in Society for Neuroscience eNeuro Journal of Human Ocular Distribution and Animal PhotThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $143.48 million company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $2.77 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OCUL worth $12.91M less.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (UBNT) stake by 20.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (UBNT)’s stock declined 24.16%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 425,000 shares with $55.89M value, down from 535,000 last quarter. Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) now has $7.81 billion valuation. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 163,500 shares to 605,000 valued at $135.19 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) stake by 810,000 shares and now owns 1.58M shares. Carvana Co (Call) was raised too.

More notable recent Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ubiquiti Networks Slips After a Perfectly Good Quarter – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UBNT) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Could Amazon’s Latest Acquisition Hurt Ubiquiti Networks? – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold UBNT shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 9.12% less from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,841 were reported by Lpl Limited Liability. Oppenheimer holds 24,875 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 72,351 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 8,608 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 20,050 shares. Raymond James And owns 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 15,425 shares. Axa holds 0.04% or 75,400 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Anchor Advisors holds 0.63% or 132,611 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 18,982 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communication Lc reported 1,522 shares stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 7,951 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Corp holds 4,172 shares. 5,659 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The.

Among 2 analysts covering Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ocular Therapeutix has $9 highest and $9 lowest target. $9’s average target is 196.05% above currents $3.04 stock price. Ocular Therapeutix had 7 analyst reports since April 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The stock of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by JMP Securities.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. The company has market cap of $143.48 million. The Company’s product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.