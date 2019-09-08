Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 92.74 N/A -1.58 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 205.94% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. with average target price of $13.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.