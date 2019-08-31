Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Contrasting side by side

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 90.81 N/A -1.58 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential is 212.35% at a $13.4 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, which is potential 194.78% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. appears more favorable than Urovant Sciences Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 24.4%. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 75.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was less bullish than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.