Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Contrasting side by side

Both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 91.13 N/A -1.58 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 117.39% and an $9 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 47.6%. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Comparatively, 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.