Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Contrasting side by side

Since Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 103.39 N/A -1.57 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.60 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Risk and Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a beta of 1.74 and its 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 159.19% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52% and 1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 25.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.