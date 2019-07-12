Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 106.60 N/A -1.57 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Neon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 160.70% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. with average price target of $13.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bearish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.