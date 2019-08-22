Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Comparing side by side

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 102.36 N/A -1.58 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 13.22 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.2. MacroGenics Inc. has a 2.3 beta and it is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 188.17% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. with average target price of $13.4. Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc.’s average target price is $29, while its potential upside is 88.68%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than MacroGenics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was more bullish than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.