Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Comparing side by side

Both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 90.50 N/A -1.58 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.2. In other hand, Kura Oncology Inc. has beta of 2.5 which is 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 117.39% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. with average price target of $9. On the other hand, Kura Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 34.39% and its average price target is $22. The data provided earlier shows that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. appears more favorable than Kura Oncology Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 70.8%. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has weaker performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.