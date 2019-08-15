Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Contrasting side by side

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 93.34 N/A -1.58 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 216.04%. Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.75, with potential upside of 106.88%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 78.8% respectively. About 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.