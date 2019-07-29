Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparison side by side

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 94.39 N/A -1.57 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 19.89 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.74 beta means Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s volatility is 74.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 0.53 beta which makes it 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Its rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential is 183.90% at a $13.4 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52% and 5.7% respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has stronger performance than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.