Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparison side by side

Since Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 99.28 N/A -1.58 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.56 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 2.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 120.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand, has 1.58 beta which makes it 58.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average target price is $13.4, while its potential upside is 197.12%. On the other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s potential upside is 59.26% and its average target price is $69.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. looks more robust than Emergent BioSolutions Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 88.9%. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.