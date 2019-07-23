Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparing side by side

Both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 89.59 N/A -1.57 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.52 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Volatility & Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a beta of 1.74 and its 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Its rival Cyanotech Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 0.5 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 199.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52% and 28.1% respectively. 0.5% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.