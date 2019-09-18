Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 94.66 N/A -1.58 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.65 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.77 beta which makes it 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 109.30% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. with average target price of $9. Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 275.00%. Based on the results shown earlier, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has stronger performance than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.