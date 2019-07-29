Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Comparison side by side

Both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 97.19 N/A -1.57 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Volatility & Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a beta of 1.74 and its 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 175.72%. Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 120.59%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. seems more appealing than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.5% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bearish trend while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.