Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Contrasting side by side

Both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 0.00 41.26M -1.58 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 10.26M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1,001,845,376.85% -165.8% -80.4% Biofrontera AG 73,338,098.64% 0% 0%

In next table is delivered Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential is 185.26% at a $9 consensus target price.

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 2.04% respectively. About 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was less bullish than Biofrontera AG.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.