Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Comparing side by side

Both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 104.59 N/A -1.57 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 9.91 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 156.21% upside potential and an average target price of $13.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52% and 25.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has stronger performance than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.