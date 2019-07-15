Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) Analysts See $-0.42 EPS; FBL Financial Group (FFG) Sentiment Is 1.28

Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report $-0.42 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 13.51% from last quarter’s $-0.37 EPS. After having $-0.45 EPS previously, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s analysts see -6.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 1.12 million shares traded or 24.47% up from the average. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 47.21% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ocular Findings in Women With Primary Antiphospholipid Syndrome; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the Treatment of Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension; 19/04/2018 – The Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society (TFOS) Recognizes the Bioprotectant Properties of Trehalose, a Component of Thealoz® Duo,* in the Treatment of Dry Eye; 22/05/2018 – Delcath Sponsors Looking For A Cure Ocular Melanoma Charity Event; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety/Efficacy of Nepafenac Punctal Plug Delivery System Compared to Placebo to Control Ocular; 09/04/2018 – EyeGate Receives FDA Feedback on Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 31/05/2018 – NTC to Strengthen Its Ophthalmology Portfolio Through the Acquisition of Ocular Antibiotic Products; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel

FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 41 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 32 decreased and sold positions in FBL Financial Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 7.01 million shares, down from 7.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding FBL Financial Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 25 Increased: 28 New Position: 13.

Among 5 analysts covering Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ocular Therapeutix had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. JMP Securities maintained the shares of OCUL in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, June 24. H.C. Wainwright maintained Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) rating on Thursday, February 21. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $12 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Piper Jaffray.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. The company has market cap of $227.04 million. The Company’s product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate, DEXTENZA 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.58. About 31,160 shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) has declined 13.43% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FFG News: 16/03/2018 FBL Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – FBL Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $182.2 MLN VS $181.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q EPS 94c; 29/03/2018 – FBL Financial Group Presents 2017 Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – DJ FBL Financial Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFG); 17/05/2018 – FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Fincantieri-Built Frigate ITS Alpino, Prototype Competitor for U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) Frigate Program, Makes Landfall in Norfolk; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q Rev $182.2M; 15/05/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND F.B.l. ARE INVESTIGATING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – NYT, CITING

Analysts await FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. FFG’s profit will be $30.81 million for 12.72 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by FBL Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.19% EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 0.79% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. for 187,178 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc owns 741,976 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.1% invested in the company for 126,972 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,466 shares.