Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) to pay $0.10 on Aug 22, 2019; Yeti Holdings (YETI) Shorts Raised By 22.6%

Oconee Federal Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OFED) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:OFED) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Oconee Federal Financial Corp’s current price of $23.60 translates into 0.42% yield. Oconee Federal Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 4,290 shares traded. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) has declined 16.37% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical OFED News: 21/05/2018 – OCONEE 3 RESTARTED SATURDAY AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE: OPERATOR; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oconee Federal Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFED); 12/03/2018 NRC: NRC to Conduct Open House to Discuss 2017 Performance of Oconee Nuclear Power Station; 14/05/2018 – OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) had an increase of 22.6% in short interest. YETI’s SI was 8.01M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.6% from 6.53M shares previously. With 1.54 million avg volume, 5 days are for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)’s short sellers to cover YETI’s short positions. The SI to Yeti Holdings Inc’s float is 45.48%. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 1.97 million shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The company's products are designed for use in a various outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities, and others. It has a 47.64 P/E ratio. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard coolers, soft coolers, and associated accessories; and drinkware under Rambler brand, as well as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes.

Among 2 analysts covering YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YETI Holdings has $40 highest and $3100 lowest target. $35.33’s average target is -1.12% below currents $35.73 stock price. YETI Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies.

