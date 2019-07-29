Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) to pay $0.10 on Aug 22, 2019; Modern Media Acquisition – Right (MMDMR) Shorts Increased By 0.3%

Modern Media Acquisition Corp – Right (NASDAQ:MMDMR) had an increase of 0.3% in short interest. MMDMR’s SI was 67,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.3% from 67,400 shares previously. With 11,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Modern Media Acquisition Corp – Right (NASDAQ:MMDMR)’s short sellers to cover MMDMR’s short positions. It closed at $0.22 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OFED) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:OFED) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Oconee Federal Financial Corp’s current price of $23.63 translates into 0.42% yield. Oconee Federal Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 67 shares traded. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) has declined 16.37% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical OFED News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Oconee Federal Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFED); 14/05/2018 – OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 12/03/2018 NRC: NRC to Conduct Open House to Discuss 2017 Performance of Oconee Nuclear Power Station; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – OCONEE 3 RESTARTED SATURDAY AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding firm for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking services and products in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company has market cap of $135.86 million. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 37.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.60, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold Oconee Federal Financial Corp. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 153,758 shares or 0.01% more from 153,742 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) for 282 shares. 437 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 870 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 7,791 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0% in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). American Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). 109 are owned by Ameritas Inv. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 1,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,227 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 2,618 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED).