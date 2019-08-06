Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) to pay $0.10 on Aug 22, 2019; Allstate Trimmed Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake

Allstate Corp decreased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 15.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp sold 5,445 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Allstate Corp holds 30,169 shares with $2.87M value, down from 35,614 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $45.07B valuation. The stock decreased 4.20% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 5.20M shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc

Oconee Federal Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OFED) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:OFED) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Oconee Federal Financial Corp's current price of $23.05 translates into 0.43% yield. Oconee Federal Financial Corp's dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 233 shares traded. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) has declined 19.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding firm for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking services and products in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company has market cap of $132.53 million. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 36.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans.

Allstate Corp increased Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 2,807 shares to 3,914 valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 755,952 shares and now owns 1.17M shares. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) was raised too.