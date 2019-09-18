Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

This is a contrast between Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 24 7.65 N/A 0.80 29.56 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.45 N/A 0.06 120.63

Table 1 highlights Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial Corp. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0.00% 4.2% 0.7% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 0.8% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.17. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.47 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 4.6% and 3% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. shares. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has 61.58% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -0.54% 1.86% -13.25% -9.79% -19.38% -5.62% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -0.65% 0.8% -0.65% 1.33% -12.13% 9.99%

For the past year Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has -5.62% weaker performance while Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has 9.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.