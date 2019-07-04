Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED)’s Financial Results Comparing With HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 25 8.07 N/A 0.86 28.06 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 19 3.67 N/A 0.83 23.20

In table 1 we can see Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HopFed Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial Corp. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0.00% 4.8% 0.8% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.11 shows that Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is 89.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.98 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.6% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 77.37% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.4% of HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -3.16% -7.24% -8.26% -2.1% -16.37% -2.73% HopFed Bancorp Inc. -1.48% -3.12% -2.03% 25.67% 30.18% 44.92%

For the past year Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has -2.73% weaker performance while HopFed Bancorp Inc. has 44.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. beats on 9 of the 9 factors HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.