Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) and Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 25 7.74 N/A 0.80 29.56 Carver Bancorp Inc. 3 0.52 N/A -1.61 0.00

Demonstrates Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and Carver Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0.00% 4.2% 0.7% Carver Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -176.8% -1%

Risk & Volatility

Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.17 beta. Competitively, Carver Bancorp Inc.’s 87.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and Carver Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.6% and 15.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -0.54% 1.86% -13.25% -9.79% -19.38% -5.62% Carver Bancorp Inc. 1.36% 3.68% -3.19% -2.91% -39.82% 12.08%

For the past year Oconee Federal Financial Corp. had bearish trend while Carver Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. beats Carver Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.