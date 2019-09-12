Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) Reaches $21.66 52 Week Low; Chesapeake Utilities Has 1.1 Sentiment

The stock of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) hit a new 52-week low and has $20.36 target or 6.00% below today’s $21.66 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $124.54 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $20.36 price target is reached, the company will be worth $7.47 million less. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 1,445 shares traded. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) has declined 19.38% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical OFED News: 12/03/2018 NRC: NRC to Conduct Open House to Discuss 2017 Performance of Oconee Nuclear Power Station; 21/05/2018 – OCONEE 3 RESTARTED SATURDAY AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE: OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 14/05/2018 – OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oconee Federal Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFED)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 69 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 63 sold and reduced their stakes in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 10.33 million shares, up from 10.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Chesapeake Utilities Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 48 Increased: 50 New Position: 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold Oconee Federal Financial Corp. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 109,039 shares or 29.08% less from 153,758 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Llc accumulated 37,680 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 479 shares. Blackrock reported 571 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 15,340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of America De reported 0% stake. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). 32 are held by Barclays Plc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 235 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) for 11,978 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd has 0% invested in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) for 337 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). Citigroup reported 273 shares. Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership accumulated 267 shares.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding firm for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking services and products in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company has market cap of $124.54 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 34.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans.

More notable recent Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DarÃ© Bioscience Announces Completion of its Content Validity Study to Support the Continued Clinical Development of Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a Potential Therapy for Female Sexual Arousal Disorder – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Announces Year End Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Grand Canyon Education Shrugs Off Concerns, Posts Solid Quarter – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in various energy and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. It has a 25.44 P/E ratio. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for 64,270 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 12,700 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.9% invested in the company for 23,714 shares. The Missouri-based Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,670 shares.

Analysts await Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CPK’s profit will be $6.00 million for 64.85 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $93.39. About 38,159 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) has risen 13.01% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%