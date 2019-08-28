Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 25 7.97 N/A 0.80 29.56 United Community Financial Corp. 9 3.92 N/A 0.74 13.72

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and United Community Financial Corp. United Community Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Oconee Federal Financial Corp. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than United Community Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0.00% 4.2% 0.7% United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 12% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.17. United Community Financial Corp.’s 0.51 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.6% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. shares and 64.1% of United Community Financial Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are United Community Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -0.54% 1.86% -13.25% -9.79% -19.38% -5.62% United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03%

For the past year Oconee Federal Financial Corp. had bearish trend while United Community Financial Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. beats United Community Financial Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.