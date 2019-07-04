Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Comparing side by side

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 25 8.07 N/A 0.86 28.06 Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 4.53 N/A 1.53 12.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. Dime Community Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oconee Federal Financial Corp. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Dime Community Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0.00% 4.8% 0.8% Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s current beta is 0.11 and it happens to be 89.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.6% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 77.37% are Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.9% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -3.16% -7.24% -8.26% -2.1% -16.37% -2.73% Dime Community Bancshares Inc. -4.59% -3.12% -5.11% 15.5% -1.92% 11.48%

For the past year Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has -2.73% weaker performance while Dime Community Bancshares Inc. has 11.48% stronger performance.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.