Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) to pay $0.32 on Aug 21, 2019; HORIBA LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (HRIBF) Sellers Increased By 14.9% Their Shorts

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc (NYSE:OZM) is expected to pay $0.32 on Aug 21, 2019. (NYSE:OZM) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc’s current price of $24.50 translates into 1.31% yield. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.86% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 230,156 shares traded or 5.82% up from the average. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $2.4B; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IS SAID TO CLOSE ASIA FUND; 05/04/2018 – U.S. JUDGE HOLDS OUT PROSPECT OF SCUTTLING OCH-ZIFF PLEA DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Management: Sipp Joins From Magis Partners; 05/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OCH-ZIFF FINANCE CO. LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Och-Ziff exec to start new unit under fund giant Millennium; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Has First Inflows in Two Years as Shafir Plan Pays Off; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q Adj EPS 8c

HORIBA LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) had an increase of 14.9% in short interest. HRIBF’s SI was 133,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.9% from 116,100 shares previously. It closed at $58.42 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M has 200 shares. Caz L P reported 0.71% in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM).

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It has a 42.31 P/E ratio. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, firms and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development, process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and QC measurement applications. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, emission analyzers, driveline test systems, engine and brake test systems, and drive recorders to the automotive, heavy-duty on/off-road, lawn and garden, marine, aerospace, locomotive, and recreational and utility vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Process & Environmental segment provides air pollution analyzers, stack gas analyzers, water quality analysis treatment and measurement systems, and environmental radiation monitors.