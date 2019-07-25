Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

We are contrasting Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 17 2.36 N/A -1.26 0.00 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.81% and an $35 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 0%. About 5.1% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20.35% 28.51% 42.59% 80.74% -5.24% 112.17% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.