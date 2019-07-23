Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 17 2.38 N/A -1.26 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 45.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 14.54%. About 5.1% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20.35% 28.51% 42.59% 80.74% -5.24% 112.17% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.