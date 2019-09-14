Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.06 N/A 0.28 81.97 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 13.48 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 demonstrates Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a 70.98% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.5% and 25.17%. About 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.