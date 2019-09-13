Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.06 N/A 0.28 81.97 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.93 N/A 0.82 24.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Insight Select Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Insight Select Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a 70.98% upside potential and a consensus target price of $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares and 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares. 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats on 6 of the 10 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.