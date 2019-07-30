Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 17 2.35 N/A -1.26 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.92 N/A 1.22 14.54

Demonstrates Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential upside is 47.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20.35% 28.51% 42.59% 80.74% -5.24% 112.17% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.