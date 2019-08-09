Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Since Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.40 N/A 0.28 81.97 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 37.71 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.68% and an $35 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.5% and 3.86%. Insiders held 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.