Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

We are contrasting Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.16 N/A 0.28 81.97 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 14.92 N/A 0.35 47.47

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has an average target price of $35, and a 63.32% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust on 7 of the 10 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.