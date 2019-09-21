Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.06 N/A 0.28 81.97 The Blackstone Group Inc. 43 10.96 N/A 1.79 26.86

In table 1 we can see Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Blackstone Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Risk & Volatility

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Blackstone Group Inc. has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has an average target price of $35, and a 70.98% upside potential. Competitively The Blackstone Group Inc. has an average target price of $51.75, with potential downside of -2.16%. The information presented earlier suggests that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. looks more robust than The Blackstone Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.5% and 49.1%. Insiders owned 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.