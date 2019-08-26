Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Comparing side by side

Both Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.16 N/A 0.28 81.97 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.90 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is presently more expensive than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 63.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 39.5% and 10.74% respectively. About 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.