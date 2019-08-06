Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.46 N/A 0.28 81.97 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a 42.86% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares and 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares. 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.