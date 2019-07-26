Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has 40.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 5.1% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

$35 is the consensus price target of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., with a potential upside of 44.81%. The peers have a potential upside of 142.58%. The analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20.35% 28.51% 42.59% 80.74% -5.24% 112.17% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.30 which is 30.04% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.