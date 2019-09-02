Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) Comparison side by side

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.29 N/A 0.28 81.97 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.50 N/A 1.16 10.53

Demonstrates Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 55.56% and an $35 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 14.41%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. seems more appealing than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.