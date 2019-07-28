Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 17 2.40 N/A -1.26 0.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.29 N/A 0.40 31.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a 44.81% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.1% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20.35% 28.51% 42.59% 80.74% -5.24% 112.17% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.55% 0.56% 1.04% 2.43% -1.48% 6.12%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.