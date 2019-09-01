Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.29 N/A 0.28 81.97 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.21 N/A 0.44 33.98

In table 1 we can see Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a 55.56% upside potential and a consensus target price of $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 39.5% and 9.24% respectively. 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II on 7 of the 10 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.