Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.06 N/A 0.28 81.97 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.29 N/A 0.36 40.38

In table 1 we can see Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 70.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 39.5% and 6.68% respectively. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.