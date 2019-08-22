Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Comparison side by side

Both Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.33 N/A 0.28 81.97 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.57 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 55.28% for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. with consensus target price of $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.