Och (OZM) Shares Rose While Caz Investments LP Decreased Position; Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Market Valuation Rose While Karpus Management Cut Position

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 79,374 shares traded or 22.98% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 62,968 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has declined 5.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 17/04/2018 – OZ Management Appoints Thomas M. Sipp Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $250 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A $100 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Och-Ziff exec to start new unit under fund giant Millennium; 17/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, ALESIA J. HAAS, HAS RESIGNED; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Och-Ziff Otlk To Stable, Affirms ‘BB-‘ Ratings; 05/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 17/04/2018 – OCH ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NAMES THOMAS M. SIPP CFO; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q ADJ DISTRIBUTABLE EPS 8C; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Och-Ziff 2014-6 $573.44m CLO Reset Via BofAML; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Is Said to Shut Asia Hedge Fund, Focus on Main Strategy

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 36,053 shares to 632,698 shares, valued at $42.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT) by 68,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance New York Mun Bd Fd (ENX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,100 were accumulated by Caz Invs L P.