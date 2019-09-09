Och (OZM) Holder Caz Investments LP Trimmed Stake; Vale S A (VALE) Shareholder Fiera Capital Cut Stake

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 417,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 373,957 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 791,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 18.83M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 20/05/2018 – Vale Awaits Battery Revolution to Make Nickel Output Economic; 12/04/2018 – Vale announces expiration and final results of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 23/03/2018 – Brazil’s VLI adds rail capacity as farmers harvest record soy crop; 29/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS DIVIDEND WILL BE 30 PCT OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, LESS CAPEX OVER FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Ashlar Development Acquires Nichols Vale Community in Mt. Juliet; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS GOING TO PROVE TO BE QUITE AGGRESSIVE; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 09/05/2018 – Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.58% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 109,885 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-U.S. judge holds out prospect of scuttling Och-Ziff plea deal – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Management: Haas Will Remain Through June 1 For Transition; 17/04/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), OCH-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) And Others; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Management: Sipp Joins From Magis Partners; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q EPS 2c; 05/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL ARRANGES $250M TERM LOAN FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – OCH ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NAMES THOMAS M. SIPP CFO; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q Rev $128.4M; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff exec

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caz LP has 11,100 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Knott David M owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 340.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. OZM’s profit will be $12.91 million for 21.21 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 5,680 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 34,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 637,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOO).

