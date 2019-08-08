Och (OZM) Holder Caz Investments LP Has Cut Holding as Share Value Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Spectrum Management Group Has Decreased Position

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 9.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.58% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 57,137 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Och-Ziff 2014-6 $573.44m CLO Reset Via BofAML; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q AUM $32.8B; 15/03/2018 – Och-Ziff to Shut European Hedge Fund (Video); 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Och-Ziff Otlk To Stable, Affirms ‘BB-‘ Ratings; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-U.S. judge holds out prospect of scuttling Och-Ziff plea deal – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Och-Ziff exec to start new unit under fund giant Millennium; 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 17/04/2018 – OCH ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NAMES THOMAS M. SIPP CFO; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff exec

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.73 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd reported 10,026 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 17,556 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt. 369,595 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Boltwood Cap Mngmt invested in 10,050 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust reported 318,170 shares. Miller Howard New York stated it has 1.53M shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp stated it has 877,871 shares. One Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Retail Bank Of Stockton holds 0.14% or 4,986 shares. Mengis Capital accumulated 7,800 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Philadelphia Comm holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 235,646 shares. Capital Ww Invsts owns 2.16M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bell State Bank has 59,575 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.61% or 76,865 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc owns 218,576 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,105 shares to 2,130 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).