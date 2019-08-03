Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Valuation Declined While Clover Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Increased Its Position in Agco Com (AGCO) by $6.06 Million as Shares Rose

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Agco Corp Com (AGCO) by 173.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 87,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 138,572 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 50,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Agco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 614,890 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 97,539 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity. 46,709 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares with value of $1.17 million were sold by Devlin Michael D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fj Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 4.71% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Alphaone Svcs Limited Liability Com reported 65,231 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Limited (Trc) holds 2,908 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.02% stake. Grace White New York holds 0.12% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 21,295 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 9,129 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation holds 962,368 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 6,195 shares. Alps Advisors has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 16,514 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gp holds 827,380 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 33,614 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 3.00 million shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.62 million for 10.45 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company has 97,682 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 3,513 shares. Southernsun Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 883,749 shares for 4.4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc has 0.16% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 22,900 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 3,900 shares. Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 17,900 shares. One Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Ww Asset Management invested in 5,164 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Fil has 53,538 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T stated it has 64,072 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Et Al has 19,545 shares. James Invest accumulated 16,985 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nordea Mngmt reported 0.07% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $536,715 activity. Smith Lucinda B sold $214,500 worth of stock.